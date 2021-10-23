Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.72% of Ranpak worth $14,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ranpak by 345.2% during the second quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after buying an additional 3,590,194 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ranpak by 946.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,670,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,077 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Ranpak by 90.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,800 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ranpak during the second quarter worth about $22,693,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Ranpak during the first quarter worth about $12,079,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranpak alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PACK. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

In other Ranpak news, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $308,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,480 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACK stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter.

Ranpak Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.