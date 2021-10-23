Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 3,380 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $135.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

