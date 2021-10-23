Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $10.26 Million Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,592 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.74% of Vocera Communications worth $10,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Several research firms have commented on VCRA. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

VCRA stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -291.98 and a beta of 0.16. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $56.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $418,886.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $34,854.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,676 shares of company stock worth $2,376,345. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

