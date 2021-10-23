Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $12.41 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 351.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 39,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 30,977 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 866,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $102,345,000 after acquiring an additional 45,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MDT opened at $123.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

