Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $17.56 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,446 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.41% of Wintrust Financial worth $17,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,080,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,268,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,031,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC opened at $92.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

