Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $17.56 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,446 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.41% of Wintrust Financial worth $17,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,080,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,268,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,031,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of WTFC opened at $92.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.
WTFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.
Wintrust Financial Profile
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
