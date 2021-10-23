Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $10,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.71. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. Analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.