Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 73,240 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 662,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,240 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Manitowoc were worth $16,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTW opened at $20.86 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $730.20 million, a PE ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTW. Citigroup increased their target price on The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

