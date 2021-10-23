SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. SLM has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.38.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SLM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of SLM worth $37,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

