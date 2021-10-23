Smaugs NFT (SMG) Market Capitalization Tops $5.59 Million

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $5.59 million and $188,296.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smaugs NFT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00071833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00073762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00105402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,308.06 or 1.00370729 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,104.63 or 0.06719904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00022024 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smaugs NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smaugs NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.