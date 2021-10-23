Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a $76.32 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.01.

NYSE SNAP opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.96. Snap has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 327,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $25,000,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,835,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,264,516.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,824,671 shares of company stock worth $290,416,518 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Snap by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

