Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SNAP. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Snap from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.01.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.96. Snap has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 339,035 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $25,000,440.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,844,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,162,336.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,824,671 shares of company stock worth $290,416,518.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Snap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,117,000 after purchasing an additional 454,511 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

