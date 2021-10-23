Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and set a $76.32 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.01.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.96. Snap has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $3,545,520.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,566,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,725,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $660,580.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,824,671 shares of company stock worth $290,416,518.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Snap by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,103,000 after purchasing an additional 270,632 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $4,836,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

