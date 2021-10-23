Snowball (SNOB) Trading Up 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $7.41 million and $236,373.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00071662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00073446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00105607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,216.15 or 0.99986940 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.11 or 0.06541712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021868 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 16,884,351 coins and its circulating supply is 8,420,948 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

