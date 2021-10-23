SnowSwap Hits Market Cap of $5.21 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.53 or 0.00025329 BTC on exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $157,091.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00071523 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00072977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00105623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,294.29 or 0.99997266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.92 or 0.06527218 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021858 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

