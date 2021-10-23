Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLDB. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after buying an additional 1,920,139 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $723,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

