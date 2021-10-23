Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.49-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.54. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.490-$3.550 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

NYSE:SON opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.