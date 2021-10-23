Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LUV. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.01.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.99) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

