SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.34

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.34 and last traded at $51.35, with a volume of 1200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

