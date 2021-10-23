Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,033,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97,829 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spire were worth $74,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,362,000 after purchasing an additional 86,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after acquiring an additional 233,257 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,129,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,478,000 after acquiring an additional 35,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,274,000 after acquiring an additional 35,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,443,000 after acquiring an additional 57,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SR shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.77.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

