Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.15. Square posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.75.

SQ opened at $253.06 on Wednesday. Square has a 12-month low of $151.10 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.18. The company has a market capitalization of $116.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.98, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at $10,194,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,311 shares of company stock worth $75,429,324 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Square by 132.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 18,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Square by 2.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Square by 6.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Square in the first quarter worth about $11,036,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 22.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

