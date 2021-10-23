St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

STJPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday.

STJPF opened at $20.61 on Friday. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.32.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

