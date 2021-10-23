Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:SWEF)

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (LON:SWEF) declared a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Starwood European Real Estate Finance stock opened at GBX 96.20 ($1.26) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 93.25. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 100 ($1.31).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

