State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to report $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.01 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $11.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $11.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $13.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 1.2% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 2.5% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 4.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $100.45.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

