State Street Corp Acquires 338,896 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,896 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,788,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,079 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,301,000 after acquiring an additional 873,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,454,833,000 after acquiring an additional 828,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,457,000 after acquiring an additional 756,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $61,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DUK opened at $103.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.87. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
