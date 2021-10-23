State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,770,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,371 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.34% of Cigna worth $3,501,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $40,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI opened at $216.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $160.37 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.99.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

