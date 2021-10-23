State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.92% of Simon Property Group worth $2,536,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $145.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $145.60.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

