State Street Corp Has $2.98 Billion Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.66% of Public Storage worth $2,981,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,702,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 18.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Public Storage by 7.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 11.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.50.

PSA opened at $326.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.68 and its 200 day moving average is $298.28. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $332.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 over the last three months. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

