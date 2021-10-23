State Street Corp Purchases 242,485 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $2,431,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,445,000 after buying an additional 37,614 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,900,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 364,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $206.79 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.94 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.67.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROW. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.