State Street Corp Sells 7,197 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,719,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,663,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,653 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after acquiring an additional 478,113 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,055,830,000 after acquiring an additional 312,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $116.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

