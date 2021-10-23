STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.00

Shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 2130995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STEP. Cormark set a C$1.72 target price on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.51. The company has a market cap of C$139.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

