Stephens Raises Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $30.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BKR. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.74.

Shares of BKR opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -821.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

In related news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,813,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,098,926 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,554,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,888,000 after buying an additional 6,483,419 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 143.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $82,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

