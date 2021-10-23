stETH (Lido) (STETH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $163.27 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00071576 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00073934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00105352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,113.35 or 0.99742431 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.12 or 0.06719514 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00022088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002642 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

