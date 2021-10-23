Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 519.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,774 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,409,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,499,000 after purchasing an additional 47,615 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 394,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,649,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 121,242 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.10.

