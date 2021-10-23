Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) by 1,194.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,472 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.75% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIRR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2,597.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $43.24 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $43.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32.

