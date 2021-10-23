Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,595,921,000 after purchasing an additional 459,434 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,329,000 after acquiring an additional 482,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,405,000 after acquiring an additional 264,941 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,264,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,952,000 after acquiring an additional 601,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE:WRK opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99. WestRock has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

