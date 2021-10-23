Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,451 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,260 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBCT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.72 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.