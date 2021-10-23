Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.27 Million

Analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will post $572.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $569.44 million and the highest is $576.60 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $490.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SFIX shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.52. 1,264,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,564. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,203 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,063 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 74,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

