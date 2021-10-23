Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 38.4% over the last three years.
NYSE:EDF opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $9.00.
About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
