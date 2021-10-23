Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 38.4% over the last three years.

NYSE:EDF opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

