StormX Reaches Market Cap of $313.35 Million (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 23rd. StormX has a market cap of $313.35 million and $16.22 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StormX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StormX has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00050178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00203978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00102554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX (STMX) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

