Streamr Price Up 0.8% This Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $112.48 million and approximately $12.55 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00050947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.55 or 0.00204515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00103292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

