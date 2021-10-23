Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. CSFB restated an outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.28.

SU stock opened at C$28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$31.38. The stock has a market cap of C$41.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$25.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.77.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.4828582 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

