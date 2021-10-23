Sundar Pichai Sells 3,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total transaction of $8,625,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,140.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total transaction of $8,252,730.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total transaction of $8,153,610.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,772.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,812.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,589.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,514.62 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,102.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 33.0% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.1% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.2% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

