Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunlight Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Shares of SUNL opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.63.
About Sunlight Financial
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
