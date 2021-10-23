Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunlight Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of SUNL opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial stock. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

