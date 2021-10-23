Susquehanna International Group LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter worth about $652,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 93.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 210,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter worth about $446,000.

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $43.46.

