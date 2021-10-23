Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 31,463 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 31,463 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 710.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day moving average is $88.32. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $510,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $94,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,314 shares of company stock worth $2,093,406 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

