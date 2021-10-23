SVB Leerink Lowers TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TCRR. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.55.
TCRR stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $257.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.10.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.
TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
