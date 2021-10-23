SVB Leerink Lowers TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TCRR. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.55.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCRR stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $257.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.10.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.