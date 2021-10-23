Tairen Capital Ltd Sells 81,386 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Tairen Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 97.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81,386 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for about 0.1% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Workday by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Workday by 523.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 79,378 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Workday by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY opened at $280.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,559.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.62 and a 1 year high of $284.80.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $439,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.