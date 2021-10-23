Takkt (ETR:TTK) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.50

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €14.50 ($17.06) and last traded at €14.40 ($16.94), with a volume of 54623 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.46 ($17.01).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTK shares. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Takkt in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Takkt in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The firm has a market cap of $935.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.85.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

