Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company. It involved in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation, certain severe autoimmune diseases and certain severe non-malignant blood, immune and metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Talaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TALS opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.15). On average, analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,028,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $7,461,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

