Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $308.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.52.

TGT stock opened at $255.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.83. Target has a fifty-two week low of $150.80 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $124.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 58.6% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Target by 6.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 13.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 189,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,539,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

